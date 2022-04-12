PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Pacific Northwest (PNW) remains under a cold air mass Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This is part of a digging trough that will remain printed over the region overnight.

That cold air is going to aid in the changeover of cold showers to snow Tuesday night.

The timing of that is going to likely be after midnight for the low elevations, but the hills may start seeing that late tonight after 10 p.m.

It is likely most neighborhoods around Portland will have a trace to even up to one inch of snow by the morning commute. It may be actively snowing for the commute.

This, again, is going to be wet and slushy snow. It may lead to more tree damage or power outages. This is not going to be as snowy as Monday morning, but still a disruption.

Snow will again melt quickly. Snow may melt on contact for some time before accumulating. Temperatures will drop to around 34 degrees by morning.