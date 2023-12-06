Rescue crews urge drivers to avoid standing water: 'Turn around, find a different way'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The atmospheric river is winding down, but not before drenching the region and causing widespread flooding and landslides.

Nonstop heavy rain caused flooding on Southwest 149th Avenue and Division Street in Beaverton, leading to about 18 inches of standing water on the ground. Now that water needs somewhere to go.

At one point, water rose so high at a mobile home in the RV Corral Park in Beaverton that emergency crews had to help a woman who couldn’t leave her home.

“We just helped clear some of the debris from the drainage in front of her house and we started seeing a huge difference with that removal of those leaves,” Sam Khieu with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said.

Officials say two drivers had to get their cars towed after getting stuck on Dec. 6 2023. (Courtesy: Brandon Bockman)

Officials say two drivers had to get their cars towed after getting stuck, and that it often happens during big storms when people think they can drive through something they can’t.

“A lot of storm drains were clogged and with the excessive amount of water and rain we had it just created a hazard and flooding in the area,” Khieu said.

According to TVF&R spokesperson Stefan Myers, you should find another route if you are ever in a situation where there is standing water.

“The urgency to get to somewhere, to think, ‘I can just go through when I see water on the roadway,’ can make us not make the most safe decision,” Myers said. “So it’s really important that people consider their own safety. Turn around and find a different way. You don’t know how deep that water is. And so turn around.”