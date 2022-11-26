PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re halfway through a long holiday weekend for many, and there might be weather-related issues before the end of it.

Saturday is a dry, cloudy break.

Sunday, get ready to rock n’ roll. Here comes the snow, with lots of it in the Cascades and Blue Mountains, and the potential for lower snow in the coast range, making for tough driving.

Forecast snow levels: Saturday Night ⬇️ 3,000′

Sunday snow levels: lowering to 2,000′ by midnight

Monday morning: 1,000′ – 1,500′ snow on Coast Range

Tuesday morning: ⬇️ 1,000′

Low temperature forecast

Saturday visibility forecast





ODOT cams show mountain passes after midnight Saturday

Friday’s rain totals 11/25/22

Weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN…From late Saturday night through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High end amounts of up to 24 inches of snow possible in highest elevation areas. In areas of heaviest snow and wind, reduced visibility is likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches above 4000 feet and 4 to 7 inches below 4000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN…From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will create travel issues over the passes along Interstate 84 and Highway 204. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.