Rivers up and down Thursday while rain inches closer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do we dare forecast two dry days in a row during this wet January of 2021? Well, we are sure going to give it a shot as rain mainly avoids the forecast this Thursday. It’s looking up this afternoon as high pressure continues to control the narrative for our weather today. Expect a round of patchy morning fog with some clouds passing by during the day. It won’t be as clear as Wednesday, but plenty of sunshine around.

Today, most rivers should start trending lower. There are still plenty of threats with a few rivers in the minor flooding category and potentially even moving up a level by the afternoon. The Pudding River, at Aurora, is an example of a river that is going to increase from below flood stage to a minor flood stage. It is expected to crest at 22.33 feet by the afternoon, before returning to home base by Monday.

We did have some rivers in the moderate and major flooding category Wednesday, but those are projected to continue to recede into Thursday. Below is the river forecast for today. Our greatest concern is going to be a minor flooding stage for a variety of local rivers in the valley.

We look out to the Pacific Ocean for our next run of wet weather and that is shortly behind us. We may actually get some of that action late tonight as a front decides to move in. A deep 967mb low-pressure core out there in the Gulf of Alaska will move north. We will clip the tail of this system, but the brunt of the rain and action is going to impact the British Columbia coastline and Alaska. If you go to the second and third image of the slideshow, you will notice the ridge in place late morning. That high pressure will shift east through the day, leaving us vulnerable to more rain.

As far as temperatures today, it should be pretty warm again. Temperatures have been more like late October or early November lately. If you enjoy a warmer winter, use this to your advantage (there are signs of colder days coming). The coast may even hit the lower 60s once again with the upper 50s in the valley. Cooler to the east, but it won’t be extreme.

I mentioned that we will mainly be dry today, but there is a chance for scattered showers to start showing up late Thursday night, closer to midnight. This will be before the front moves through on Friday but expect most of the rain to occur overnight into Friday.

With over 5 inches of rain this January, we will take a dry day while we can.