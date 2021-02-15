Roof at Troutdale Safeway caves; ice remains threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The roof of a Safeway store in Troutdale caved in on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the roof likely buckled under the weight of snow and ice. The store is on SW Cherry Park Rd.

Here’s an update from the @GreshamFire PIO on the ceiling collapse at the Safeway in Troutdale. pic.twitter.com/BGwIdLBzPy — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) February 15, 2021

Although the Ice Storm Warning has now expired, icy conditions continued to make travel in Oregon and southwest Washington problematic for all forms of transportation on Monday morning.

Thousands remained without power as trees snapped under pressure, many of them taking down power lines.

KOIN 6 saw dozens of reports of trees in roadways and some even on houses and cars across the region.