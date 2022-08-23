PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland keeps singing the same summer tune as conditions return to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Between some moisture in the atmosphere and a few overnight clouds, temperatures will be in the 60s though Tuesday morning.

If you had a long run or a bike ride in the plans, it would be a nice day for it. Just be prepared for moments of sunshine and it may be a touch warm by afternoon. Temperatures will likely be slightly cooler by noon than what it was Monday.

The wind will be running out of the northwest Tuesday, around 10 mph.

Just a heads up that we’ve had some field burns going on around the Willamette Valley so you may see some smoke plumes in the coming days.

The forecast remains dry too. You can find plenty of sunshine across the state. That goes for central and eastern Oregon where temperatures will be slightly cooler today than the last few days. Daytime highs will be reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Madras. A smidge warmer over in Pendleton with a high today of 92 degrees.

Enjoy summer while it’s here!