Same song and dance Tuesday: More rain, snow, winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another wave of moisture is moving in our direction as we speak, bringing in more rain and winter weather for the mountains and Gorge.

Tuesday morning will start with scattered showers across the Willamette Valley. Snow showers slower in the morning for the Cascades, with another jolt of snow by evening and night. Travel will remain a problem through the mountains on-and-off most of the week. There should be some warming for the western Gorge to help with the snow and ice that took over out near Multnomah Falls and points east.

Cycle through the slideshow below to see the timing of the steady rain that is going to move in by Tuesday afternoon. This is going to be different from our previous system, for it is arriving from the southwest. We will have heavy rain out for the central Oregon coast and into the southern valley.

Moisture reaches Portland and Vancouver by mid- or late-afternoon, making the commute slow. Once that moisture finds a place up near us, it will be impacting just about everyone west of the Cascades.

We can expect heavy snow at this time for the mountains and some additional snow for areas around Hood River. We will see how long it takes for that snow on the ground to melt out in central Oregon, but there is a chance for some rain to come in Tuesday night. More snow for Anthony Lakes and the east side of the state.

When it’s all said and done, we are expecting anywhere from half-an-inch to an inch of rain around the valley. Higher totals to the south, especially the central and southern Oregon coast, but not as much rain for the northwest Oregon coast.

You will actually be one of the spots that will be slightly drier compared to the rest of the state. It’s not often Astoria ends up with less rain than areas like The Dalles. This type of moisture is going to keep the snow machine going for the Cascades. We may finish the week with up to 3 to 5 inches of rain around the Willamette Valley. Don’t forget to grab the rain gear when you’re stepping out the door.