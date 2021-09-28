Same song and rainy dance coming Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This Tuesday, it’s the same song and rainy dance coming our way.

There may be more of an up-tempo beat to the rain compared to Monday (skipping around the valley). The rain will be heavier in the morning and it will taper off in the evening.

Grab that rain jacket again when you’re stepping out and make sure the kids are ready for a wet recess or drive to school. It’s likely that we have some mountain snow, too, as snow levels drop to the 5,500-foot level. That means we have a fresh coat of white coming for Mt. Hood and Mt. St. Helens.

Futurecast shows the snow on the high elevations of the Cascades by the morning hours. Heavy showers moving from the coast through the Coast Range, eventually spreading through the Portland region.

Once we get to the dinner hours of Tuesday, there will be a handful of showers still floating around, but the action starts to wind down. A reprieve from the rain by late Tuesday night, before another round starts to work in Wednesday night and Thursday.

Rain totals Tuesday will depend on the downpours that come across your region. There’s the potential to reach around a quarter of an inch of rain from Vancouver down into Portland. At this point of time, we will take as much as we can get. The overall trough shifts to the east but we have another disturbance brewing to the west.

Temperatures on Tuesday are going to feel more like the end of October. We will start the day in the 50s and we should only reach the lower 60s. The wind will be blowing through The Dalles and over to Pendleton in the afternoon out of the west around 10 to 20 mph.

Swipe through the graphic slideshow below and you can get a good idea of what is going on around your neighborhood. Stay dry out there and enjoy the cool fall weather.