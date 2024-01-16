PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a historically poor start to the 2023-2034 snow season, the snowpack in the Oregon Cascades has nearly recovered to normal levels in less than a month.

On Jan. 3, Mount Hood was at 26% of its average snowpack for the season because of the atmospheric river that hosed down the Cascades with warm, sub-tropical moisture in early December. By Jan. 10, those snowpack levels improved to 75% of the annual average for January. Following the winter storm that hit the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, the Willamette region of the Cascades is now at 101% of its annual snowpack average.

Oregon and Washington on Dec. 23, (left) and Jan. 15 (right) after a winter storm blanketed the region in snow. (NASA satellite imagery)

Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 News that this year’s speedy recovery is similar to the 2019 season, which also began with a historically low snowpack and a quick turnaround in conditions by mid-January.

“It is a bit unusual for how quick it recovered,” O’Neill told KOIN 6 from his snowed-in office in Eugene. “It is definitely not unprecedented.”

Annual average snowpack levels in Oregon on Jan. 12, 2024 (left) and Jan. 16 (right). (NWS/USDA)

O’Neill said that the return to average snowpack levels will help maintain the region’s water supply, improve drought conditions and prevent an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.

“Whenever we have a lean snowpack year, that’s usually a good indicator of drought,” he said. “Going into summer the snowpack acts as a natural reservoir and stores up water for when we need it.”

While the snowpack has mostly caught up to Oregon’s annual average, O’Neill said that the region will have to see double the current amount of snow by April to maintain healthy levels. With another winter storm approaching the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening, he’s “cautiously optimistic” that it’s possible.

“Even though the snowpack recovery was great — we badly needed it — we still have about half the season to go,” he said. “If it turns back to a warmer pattern, we could see a snow drought developing.”