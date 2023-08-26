PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hottest day of the week falls on Saturday in Portland as the mercury climbs into the mid-90s. Wildfire smoke from Linn and Lane County along with Canadian wildfire smoke will remain over the region.
Afternoon highs will sit nearly 10-15 degrees above normal Saturday afternoon. Wildfire smoke will also remain in the area, likely reducing Portland air quality.
These hot & hazy conditions will continue Sunday with highs falling into the low-90s. The wildfire threat will remain elevated through the weekend as drought persists across the state.
Hot weather will have the biggest impacts on Oregon State Fair attendees this weekend in Salem.
Cooler conditions start to work their way back into the Pacific Northwest by the middle of next week. That also comes with increased cloud coverage and Portland’s next chance to see rain showers.