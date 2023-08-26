PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hottest day of the week falls on Saturday in Portland as the mercury climbs into the mid-90s. Wildfire smoke from Linn and Lane County along with Canadian wildfire smoke will remain over the region.

Afternoon highs will sit nearly 10-15 degrees above normal Saturday afternoon. Wildfire smoke will also remain in the area, likely reducing Portland air quality.

Hot and hazy conditions remain across western Oregon and Washington Saturday, August 26, 2023

These hot & hazy conditions will continue Sunday with highs falling into the low-90s. The wildfire threat will remain elevated through the weekend as drought persists across the state.

Oregon and Washington’s current drought situation

Hot weather will have the biggest impacts on Oregon State Fair attendees this weekend in Salem.

Oregon State Fair feels the heat in Salem as hot temperatures continue in Portland this weekend

Cooler conditions start to work their way back into the Pacific Northwest by the middle of next week. That also comes with increased cloud coverage and Portland’s next chance to see rain showers.