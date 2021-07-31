Saturday: Hot, muggy, smoky in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another warm and humid day is on the way Saturday, after temperatures were in the 90s across the metro area Friday.

Overnight Friday and early Saturday, some of you saw scattered showers in the northern end of the valley. That was the first measurable rain in 44 days for several locations in and around the metro area.

We will get updated information from the Portland airport later Saturday morning to see if the rainless streak has come to an end at that location.

The hit and miss showers will continue Saturday with lots of sun breaks as well. Smoke will also linger across the valley through the weekend. It should clear out Monday.

So, in a nutshell, it is going to be a hot, muggy, and smoky day. Stay cool if you can.