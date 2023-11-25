PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Saturday is another freezing morning in Portland and around the metro. If you haven’t mowed your lawn in a while you’ll wake up to frost-cicles sprouting from the grass.

A ridge of high pressure dominates the Pacific Northwest which means more sunshine for you and me, at least for Saturday and early next week. Daytime highs will top off in the low 50s in the Willamette Valley and along the Oregon coast. Expect the mid to upper 40s in the mountains, so dress in layers and soak up the sun.

By Saturday evening at midnight, the wind direction will change from the north to more of an easterly wind. The east wind increases through the Columbia River Gorge early Sunday ushering in bitterly dry air. Thanks to this easterly flow you’ll notice overnight temps will be moderated by the wind. In other words, wind helps to mix out the coldest temperatures from the surface. As a result, Sunday won’t be as cold in the morning or during the day.

Seaside sunset

Lincoln City sunset

Sunset at Timberline

Heading out to the coast this weekend remember to mind those tides. You can read more about King Tides and sneaker waves here.