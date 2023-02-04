PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to the first Saturday of February. The ground will be damp but there may not be much falling from the sky in the morning. Most of the valley will encounter cloudy conditions, leaving most of us with light rain here and there. There will be plenty of time to get out and about without getting drenched.

Daytime highs will hover in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday will be the rainiest day of the weekend. If you’re trying to drive to the mountains or really any place above 3,000 feet you can count on snow falling more so on Sunday than Saturday.

The following weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service Portland

Winter weather advisory

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to the Cascade and Blue Mountain passes with the heaviest snowfall currently anticipated between 4 AM Sunday and 4 AM Monday PST. Expect lower accumulations of up to an inch along US-97 south of Bend.

Hazardous Seas Warning

* WHAT…Very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt. Isolated gusts to 35 kt possible Saturday morning and Saturday evening.

* WHERE…Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside.