Saturday snow recap and your Sunday forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Did you know that this was our first measurable snowfall of the winter in Portland? It took us until March 14 to finally call it winter. Yes, we had a trace of snow here or there, but that was it.

Snow in March does occur, but how about the first measurable snowfall of the season in March? The last time that we held off until March to receive our first snowfall was in 1965-1966 for the Portland Airport, an event that brought 0.3″ of measurable snow. By the way, we officially racked up 0.5″ in Portland Saturday. Now, I’m not sure what the outcome was in 1988-1989, but apparently downtown saw its first snowfall that year in March.

If you’re curious of some of the snow totals around the region, most in the valley on the floor collected anywhere from 0 – 2.0″. Those in the hills or higher elevations could’ve picked up anywhere from 3-5″+ on Saturday. Most of that snow has melted in the valley, a reaction to the time of the year.

Snow was coming down in the Central and Eastern Oregon too.

What is next? As this area of low pressure departs the region, drier conditions prevail. That means we will wrap up the weekend with some sunshine.

Now there is a very small chance that there could be a few isolated snow showers that make their way from the Cascades on Sunday morning, but I would expect it to be dry at this time.

Say goodbye to the snow on the valley floor. It will be gone if there is anything remaining.

If you’re living in areas like Madras, you’re not quite out of the woods yet for some additional snow this weekend. Likely another band of moisture to stream north in the early hours and potentially a few more in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in place for those counties below.