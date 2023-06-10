PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday starts cloudy and chilly with morning temps in the low 50’s. So as you step out the door to set up a viewing spot for the Grand Floral Parade think about dressing in layers. Forecast models are pushing this latest rain maker outta the picture.

However, as we all know, sometimes forecast models are just wannabe actors. Sometimes these models don’t perform well. And when that happens, we get wacky forecasts. Take home message: dress for the elements. A hooded jacket would be justified, although Saturday morning should be dry for all by 8am.

Saturday midday, the clouds are breaking away and pure unfiltered sunshine will dominate the afternoon. Daytime highs reach the mid 70’s. It will be a windy afternoon so prepare for a wild hair day. Wear a hat for the sun, but make sure it’s glued on. A northwesterly wind peaks 20-25 mph in the afternoon.

It’s a good thing we did get measurable rain on Friday. That tenth of an inch of rain helped put a temporary cap on airborne pollens.

Pollen counts Saturday will be in the medium-high category. Yes, that’s an improvement compared to the terrible grass counts earlier this week.

Sunday is a different story as temps rise another 10 degrees and gusty winds dominate. The afternoon pollen counts will go back up to the high end of the scale Sunday through Tuesday.