PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer heat returns for the start of the weekend as afternoon highs return to the mid- to upper-80s Saturday. This latest round of high heat isn’t expected to last long.

Early morning patchy fog will quickly clear as sunny skies take over during the mid-morning hours. A calm northwesterly wind will help make highs in the mid- to upper-80s feel that much warmer.

Warmer summer temperatures return to the Pacific Northwest Saturday, September 9, 2023

Sunshine and summer highs will pair perfectly for those taking part in the Portland Dragon Boat Festival along the Portland waterfront this weekend. Sunscreen is a must as very little cloud coverage is expected.

Portland’s Dragon Boat Festival forecast as summer heat begins to build over Portland

Portland’s summer heat isn’t anything compared to the heat seen for the Oregon Ducks as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday afternoon. That’s where temperatures will sit in the mid-90s. The Oregon State Beavers will feel slightly cooler conditions in Corvallis Saturday evening with temperatures expected to be in the upper-70s by the start of the game at 6 p.m.

Football weather forecast for the Ducks in Texas and Beavers at Reser Stadium

This latest stint of summer heat isn’t expected to last more than a day. Afternoon and evening temperatures will fall into the low 80s as clouds increase by Sunday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the near average weather conditions expected in Portland this week

Near normal temperatures will continue through the much of next week with very little rain expected for the region.