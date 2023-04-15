PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mild temperatures return to the Pacific Northwest Saturday. This comes before the next round of rain brings wet, windy and well-below average temperatures back to the region Sunday.
A mix of sun and clouds will be found across the region Saturday. Afternoon highs will continue to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s for some. Clouds will begin to increase across the Pacific Northwest as the next cold front approaches.
Winds will bring cooler and wetter weather back to Portland and the surrounding area by the mid-morning hours Sunday. Wind gusts could near 20-25 mph as the front moves through the western Oregon and Washington.
The impacts of this late season front will be felt well into the new workweek. Temperatures will continue to sit nearly 10 degrees below normal.
This week’s cooling trend continues to cement April 2023 as the fifth coldest April on record for Portland.
These cooler than normal temperatures are due to a persistent trough that continues to move over the Pacific Northwest. Afternoon highs aren’t expected to near normal again until the end of next week.
As of Friday afternoon, April 14, 2023, Portland continues to see a surplus in rain accumulation for the middle of the month of April.
This cooler and wetter weather pattern will likely take Portland and the surrounding area into the start of the new month.