Mount St. Helens topped with clouds as seen from Portland on April 14, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mild temperatures return to the Pacific Northwest Saturday. This comes before the next round of rain brings wet, windy and well-below average temperatures back to the region Sunday.

A mix of sun and clouds will be found across the region Saturday. Afternoon highs will continue to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s for some. Clouds will begin to increase across the Pacific Northwest as the next cold front approaches.

Winds will bring cooler and wetter weather back to Portland and the surrounding area by the mid-morning hours Sunday. Wind gusts could near 20-25 mph as the front moves through the western Oregon and Washington.

Stronger wind gusts expected in Portland Sunday with next round of rain

The impacts of this late season front will be felt well into the new workweek. Temperatures will continue to sit nearly 10 degrees below normal.

Below average temperatures expected to continue over the next week in Portland

This week’s cooling trend continues to cement April 2023 as the fifth coldest April on record for Portland.

April 2023 marks the fifth coldest April on record so far

These cooler than normal temperatures are due to a persistent trough that continues to move over the Pacific Northwest. Afternoon highs aren’t expected to near normal again until the end of next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooler than normal extended forecast

As of Friday afternoon, April 14, 2023, Portland continues to see a surplus in rain accumulation for the middle of the month of April.

Portland’s rain statistics as of April 14, 2023

This cooler and wetter weather pattern will likely take Portland and the surrounding area into the start of the new month.