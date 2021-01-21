Scattered showers and cooler temperatures Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) – A weak disturbance is moving our direction Thursday and that is going to increase our rain chance for the day. This is going to be a rather dull area of low pressure that will drop a few scattered showers through the day. It may start early in the morning but with clouds around it should be warm enough to just deal with rain by morning.

There will be some minor snow for areas of the Cascades and some communities east of the Cascades. I would be ready for some light rain by the morning, which may slow you down a bit for your commute or you may want some rain gear for that morning walk.

The positioning of that low is just going to be too far west and south to have a major impact. It will start to pull in some colder air through the Columbia Basin by the time we get to later in the day. Notice the snow for Idaho, which is in touch with some colder, while we still wait to cool down. Likely catching some outer bands of that low as it goes cycling south through the evening. You’ll want to be ready for some isolated showers later in the day too.

In fact, this is what the close up looks for our region by about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Still fairly damn and potentially a little wet from Portland to Astoria. This will be more of a showery event and less of a consistent light rain that continues for hours.

There will be colder air moving in from the northeast through Washington, which help lower the snow level by Thursday night. This is going to be the first snow that we’ve had for the mountains in a while and it’s going to be rather weak. We will have more come the weekend, no worries.

I mentioned the colder air funneling in behind this system. This is a better graphic to help show that representation of colder air navigating through Washington and northern Oregon. This is going to be the first burst of cold air before we have another transition this weekend, which will be more noticeable.

Temperatures are going to be below average likely from this point on until we see a pattern shift.

It’ll be the first of our below average temperatures for the month! You can see our January has been very warm, with each and every day above above average for the exception of one.

It’s possible we have a split calendar, where it’s all blue to finish the month off. Those who were hoping for more snow for recreation, you’ll likely get it with this incoming shift in weather.

So here we go, temperatures on Thursday afternoon are around the mid 40s for Portland. They may even be slightly cooler, with plenty of mid 30s to the east. It’s still slightly warmer to the south in the valley due to the warm air pulling up from that area of low pressure.

Expect warmer temperatures south of Salem through the day. Colder to the north and east as we start to transition to colder air. There won’t be much of a wind with this at this point.