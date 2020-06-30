Scattered showers back in the forecast for final day of June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a dry Monday, a weak system is dropping into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, bringing scattered showers across the valley.

These will linger into the afternoon before drying out. A few showers will stick around into your Wednesday as another even weaker system passes by to the north. Weather models forecast around 0.10 inches of rain through midweek, so don’t expect much in the valley, but perhaps a bit more along the coast.

We’ll be back to sunshine Thursday and Friday with temperatures nearing 80.

So far, the Fourth of July looks sunny and warm, with highs the low 80s in the valley and 65-70 along the coast. Temperatures will be in the 80s east of the Cascades by the weekend.

We will keep an eye on the latest forecast models, as the week moves along for any changes to the weekend forecast coming up.

Historically, Portland only has a 22% chance of seeing rainfall on the Fourth of July. In fact, the last significantly wet fourth of July was in 1998. That year was a washout. It looks like our run of good weather over the holiday will continue again this year.