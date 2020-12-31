Scattered showers is our swan song of 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are closing out the year with scattered showers and hopefully some dry time at night to finish everything off.

The system that brought all the attention Wednesday is going to slowly be departing through the morning. We are expecting a wet ground and spotty showers through the morning. You may need a rain jacket to start the day and it maybe even for the early afternoon. High pressure starts to move in later in the day, but it’s not sticking around very long. It may be enough to dry out the area for New Years Eve night.

The weather graphic below is projecting heavier rain and mountain snow for the Cascades with less moisture for the valley.

By the evening, notice that many locations are starting to dry out. There is a massive gap between Vancouver and Salem, with just a few patchy areas dealing with rain. This is a highly likely scenario, as this system breaks down. There may be a few lingering showers for the second part of the day, but many starting to find some breathing room from the rain.

In the winter we can run into some well organized mid-latitude cyclones, which you can spot in the image below. Where you see the spiral and the brush of white and gray is going to be our disturbances. The low that we have been tracking will be pushing the Olympic Peninsula Thursday morning.

We have another system to the west that will impact the region on Friday night. You’ll notice the gap between the two systems, that is going to be our moment of dry weather that we find late Thursday through Friday afternoon.

Dual systems in the Pacific Ocean

Temperatures are going to be fairly mild in the morning, for winter. We should see morning lows around the mid 40s, with afternoon highs around 50. The wind is going to be running out of the southwest around 10 mph with breezy moments during the day. The wind will be the strongest around Madras, Wasco, or communities like Ione. High pressure is leaving conditions very cold around the mountains of Idaho and down south to Utah and Colorado. Temperatures will be pretty cold in Baker City, as you get caught up in the winter weather.

Below is another view of the air masses at around 4,500ft or so. We aren’t connecting with any potent arctic air at this time. As we look west we will have relatively warm air, which will be around for the weekend. We are looking for that dark blue or purple to find a way to the PNW before we get anything too exciting. This weather model is used to pick out frontal boundaries and to analyze warm or cold air advection.

Lastly, for those of you that are going to be out on the beach to wrap up the year, just be wary of high waves and/or sneaker waves coming through the remainder of the week. With that massive system out there in the Pacific, there is some aggressive swell which is going to lead to the seas becoming hazardous. Stay safe and have a wonderful new year!