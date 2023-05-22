PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What a difference a day makes! We had quite the weather pattern change, and with that it ushered in much cooler and cloudier conditions on Sunday.

We went from a daytime high of 82 on Saturday to reaching just 66 for our high on Sunday.

To start our workweek, we’ll see those high temps hover in the upper 60s.

Even though Portland will be under overcast skies for parts of Monday and Tuesday, there is no rain in the forecast for the Portland metro area. The coast, the foothills and over the Cascades could all see patchy drizzle both in the mornings and evenings on Monday and Tuesday.

Once we get to Wednesday, that’ll be our transitional day in PDX where we go from upper 60s to mid-70s before the summer-like temps return on Thursday.

The forecast for the start of your Memorial Day weekend looks very nice! We are expecting to see plenty of sunshine and be in the low to mid 80s to kick-off the holiday weekend!