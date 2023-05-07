PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After having a very active weather week, this weekend we are seeing much milder conditions with daytime highs in the low to mids-60s and plenty of clouds overhead throughout the Willamette Valley.

This seasonably cooler weather that we have right now is going to stick with us through Monday, when we will see numerous rain showers throughout our day. Expect a damp day to start our workweek.

Once we get to Tuesday, we get closer to our average daytime high for this time of year of 67 degrees in Portland. And then, come Wednesday we’re back in the low-70s in PDX for our daytime high as we start to see a warming trend mid-week.

But as we look ahead to late next week, it’ll start to feel like summer once again as daytime highs jump to the low to mid-80s.

Next week, we’ll have a little bit of something for everyone!