PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland.

By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.

Temperatures begin in the mid- to upper-40s. It will be a chilly, wet morning. Expect highs to top off around 55 degrees by the afternoon. Steady rain turns more showery after lunch. There will be passing showers through the afternoon and evening. It is possible that we have one or two sun breaks after 2 p.m. Rain totals may push upwards to .25 -.50″ around the Willamette Valley.

It will be a dry start Tuesday before a strong front moves through Tuesday evening. That will bring in a downpour or two by the commute. Mountain snow to show back up by Tuesday night.

