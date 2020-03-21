Seize the sunshine this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What a stellar weekend for weather: In March anything goes and we’re getting a real atmospheric treat. This morning expect some clouds to fill in over the valley and then break away for the afternoon. Our normal daytime high is 58 degrees and today we’ll see temps range from the lower to mid 60’s under sunny skies. Overall, we’ve been under the influence of high pressure, expecting a stronger onshore flow developing later tonight.

Sunday will be cloudier longer but still warm for the afternoon, low 60’s. Then the wet weather starts treking our direction late Sunday night into Monday.

Friday had the warmest day so far this year, upper 60’s for the valley and upper 50’s at the coast.

While it might feel like we’re headed straight for summer, we get a curve ball. Rain and mountain snow will dominate the forecast for most of next week. Our lowest snow level will likely be at about 2,000ft . Likely to accumulate less than 6 inches. Monday night we could have small hail with showers.

Heading to south central Oregon beaches? Be aware of sneaker waves starting today until Sunday night. The meaning is in the name. There are unusually large waves that roll way up the beach and when they do, often carry logs and other debris. Keep your head on a swivel by the ocean!