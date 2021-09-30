September closes out with more rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September has shown flashes of summer and fall this year. It has truly been a transition month for Portland.

Well, as we finish up the month, we are expecting another round of rain. That is going to move through the coast and valley today before it fizzles out as it moves east. That means most of Central Oregon and the eastern Gorge should stay mostly dry and even sunny today.

Today’s atmospheric river and cold front will produce showers west of the Cascades with the bulk of the moisture focused at the coast, NW Oregon and western Washington.

Temperatures are going to be below average again today. Morning temperatures starting in the 50s under a broken sky with the occasional shower in the valley. Temperatures will be topping off in the lower 60s, with a kick to the 70s for The Dalles and Madras.

It is definitely worth having a rain jacket today unless you’re east of the mountains. Some of the showers in the morning are going to be light, but as the front moves in, the wind picks up and there may be downpours. There will be a chance for thunderstorms too. I suspect that totals will be greatest in areas of southwest Washington today.

The farther south you are in the valley, the less rain you will likely see due to a rain shadow. Places like Corvallis and McMinnville are likely to have more dry time today (still cloudy).

Check out the slideshow of graphics below for a quick and visual look at your forecast. You can find the zone planner and the futurecast timing out the rain for the day. I also attached the weather pattern graphic if you are into something with more detail. Lower pressure and cooler air is hanging around just to the northwest. We are on the fringe, which will keep our temperatures below average until the weekend.