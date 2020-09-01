September starts the first day of our Meteorological Fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Here we are, the first day of our Meteorological Fall! Wait…don’t short change us of our summer! Well it’s just the way that we start keeping weather stats and it’s categorized in groups of three. Making September, October, and November the meteorological fall.

Summer is technically still in session and it will feel like it this week. But what are we anticipating for the month of September? Last September was wet! I mean it was wet. We had nearly 4 inches of rain and we busted our monthly average with just two big rain events. Here we are, is it likely we have something similar? No, it’s not. With a new month, we can look at the Climate Prediction Center‘s (CPC) monthly outlook.

This is a look at the monthly outlook for September in regards to temperature probability. The probability of above average temperatures is pretty high for areas west of the Rockies. This looks like a familiar pattern that we’ve been experiencing for many days in August. Potential for a ridge staying put for the west coast and temperatures riding above average. This may mean that our overnight temperatures are slightly warmer too. The first week of September will definitely reflect this monthly outcome. You can read about the heat here.

Now, why don’t we discuss precipitation. The CPC is expecting below average precipitation with the probability around 40 to 50 percent. Again, the first part of September will reflect this outcome. Expecting minor accumulation in Oregon and Washington through Labor Day. All of the rain looks to be east of the Cascades with our weather pattern setting up. If you were hoping to hit some of your favorite hikes up and you didn’t want to deal with rain just yet, this looks like it may be the time to take advantage of that.

What can you expect for your first day of September? Well just about everything we discussed above. It’s going to be dry and warm. Temperatures hitting the upper 80s in the valley with no rain in the forecast.