Several flights canceled from Seattle to PDX due to weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alaska Airlines announced Monday over 300 flights were canceled to and from Seattle-Tacoma over the past two days due to the blistering weather.

The airline canceled 248 flights on Sunday, and officials say another 120 flights were canceled for Monday. Only 16 of those flights affect those traveling out of Portland International Airport.

Those with travel plans are urged to check alaskaair.com or the airline’s mobile app before heading to the airport to verify the status of their flight.

FlyPDX lists 40 delayed flights and 11 canceled for the day.