At least 15 inbound flights are canceled and another 27 were delayed, with planes that were coming everywhere from Chicago to Los Angeles.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland International Airport is seeing dozens of delayed and canceled flights as much of the country also feels the impact of the severe winter weather.

According to PDX, a majority of the flights impacted are those scheduled to arrive in Portland Thursday night.

At least 15 inbound flights are canceled and another 27 were delayed, with planes that were coming everywhere from Chicago to Los Angeles.

PDX is also seeing at least six canceled and 16 delayed flights that were set to leave Portland Thursday. Those destinations include Phoenix, Denver, Oakland and Sacramento.

Airport officials are advising anyone with questions about their flights to contact the airline directly and if your flight is already canceled, stay home and rebook over the phone or online.

PDX says many of the flights are impacted because of weather in other parts of the country but that could change Thursday evening as freezing rain moves into Portland.

Crews started treating all runways and taxiways Wednesday night for any ice, and are treating all other surfaces Thursday.