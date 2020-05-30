Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening with lightning, hail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ingredients are in place for ongoing thunderstorm activity for Saturday evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 7 P.M. for counties spreading across central and eastern Oregon as well as Washington. The strongest of those thunderstorms will be in the early evening with multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings already issued by the local National Weather Service in Pendleton. These thunderstorms will produce hail, lightning, strong wind and heavy rain as they continue to develop and move north.

It is likely that conditions will settle down as we approach the evening hours, especially after that 7 P.M. hour. There has been many areas impacted by hail and lightning from the morning on. We have a moisture driven environment with instability from a decrease in temperatures aloft that will sustain these storms for miles. You want to head indoors and if you have the availability to cover your cars, you may want to get that done as well because of the history of hail.

Never experienced a storm this intense #hail #thunder #Sunriver I hope everyone is ok. So many golfers, cyclists out before the storm pic.twitter.com/otVHWVSeNo — Sally Showman (@SallyHeartprint) May 30, 2020

You can see video from our early afternoon from Meteorologist Sally Showman from Sunriver, Oregon. The threat for thunderstorms in the Willamette Valley is low, but the possibility for some heavy rain and a rumble of thunder with lightning isn’t out of the question. These storms will slow down tonight.