Warming shelters are opening across the region due to severe weather (MultCo.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cold weather in and around Portland is set to continue through the night.

In response, multiple counties have announced that their severe weather shelters will be staying open through Sunday night.

Multnomah County announced that five shelters would be open starting Sunday night at 8 p.m., one more than Saturday night.

Arbor Lodge, 7440 North Denver Avenue

The Portland Building, 1120 Southwest 5th Avenue

Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, 5325 North Williams Avenue

East Portland Community Center, 740 Southeast 106th Avenue

Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 North Foss Avenue

According to Multnomah County officials, 220 people stayed at warming shelters Saturday night.

Free transport is available via TriMet or by calling 211.

In Washington County, two shelters opened on Saturday and will remain open until the cold weather passes.

The Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue, Hillsboro

Beaverton Community Center, 12350 Southwest 5th Street, Beaverton

The Washington County shelters are providing hot meals, and will not turn anyone away.

Clackamas County announced that its three shelters would be open Sunday night.

Father’s Heart Street Ministry, 603 12th Street, Oregon City

Molalla Hope Center, 209 Kennel Avenue, Molalla

Zoar Lutheran Church Extreme Weather Shelter, 190 SW Third Avenue, Canby

Visit the Clackamas County website for more information about shelters.

Stay tuned for any more shelters opening Sunday night.