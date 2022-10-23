PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A quick shot of shortwave ridging is going to be moving through Sunday. That means we have some dry time to use before our next shot of rain that slides in by Monday. A good day to go check out some of the leaves that may have received a shot of color.

The Willamette Valley will start with patchy fog and some areas of light rain. The chance for an isolated morning shower will end quickly. We will keep some clouds around heading into the afternoon. Temperatures begin in the 40s, finishing in the mid to upper 50s. Expect some sunshine today, which may be nice to get out in for a run.

Be prepared for a real cold morning coming out of the Hood River Valley. We may have some icy conditions up on the mountain as well as moisture freezes on the roads. Temperatures will warm through the day to help that out.

The fall weather will be apparent across the state Sunday with below average temperatures in place for the day with more in route for the week!

