PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cut-off low that has been producing showers for northern California and portions of southern Oregon, will be starting its path to the northeast back into Oregon Wednesday. This will toss some more clouds in the forecast around the Willamette Valley. It will also bring a chance for some showers for the Cascades and even some portions of the valley by late morning. Those of you in Marion County or even the hills of Clackamas County will have the greatest chance for shower production.

Expect temperatures to be around 10 degrees cooler from Monday and Tuesday. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and afternoon highs look to be in the mid to upper 70s around Portland. It will be cooler for the southern Willamette Valley.

Temperatures will be cooler to wrap up the week, but most should remain dry. The wind will shift from offshore to more onshore by Friday. Temperatures again warm up come the weekend.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get a visual representation of the forecast.