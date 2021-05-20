Showers, cool temps, then eager high pressure for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You may have noticed that the morning has been quite chilly the last day or two. We’ve had some below average temperatures around here, which has been few and far between this spring.

I should say that March had some moments, but most of April and May has been warm. We haven’t had a morning temperature dip into the 30s since April 13 in Portland. Wednesday morning brought some cooler temperatures outside of Portland, but we even have a chance to get close to the upper 30s Thursday morning.

Weather models keep downtown Portland around 42 degrees, but those of you outside downtown, especially to the south, may crack the 30s. Some locations may even find temperatures down to the mid 30s. It may be worth going out and covering or bringing something in if you’re up early this morning. Temperatures start warming as the sun rises.

A Freeze Warning for Madras and locations in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties, with temperatures dropping to the lower 30s in this area. This is going to be a a 10 degree difference from Wednesday morning, so make sure you’re prepared for the colder air.

The freeze warning is in place until 8 a.m., but you may need a heavier jacket even through the morning hours because it isn’t going to warm too much today.

Afternoon temperatures only in the 50s in those cold morning counties Thursday. The wind is going to be coming in out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be underperforming today across the board.

You may even deal with a moment of wind chill in the morning. It’s safe to say that we are going to feel out-of-season for a brief moment Thursday. We’ve felt that way most this spring, as temperatures and conditions have been more of an early summer forecast.

Temperatures reach into the lower 60s in Portland Thursday afternoon. The wind will not be as strong here, compared to you folks in The Dalles or down south to Madras.

The onshore flow continues Thursday off the ocean and that keeps the breeze going for the coast. That onshore will also keep the chance for showers in the afternoon.

Futurecast shows the rain in the evening hours around the valley and points east. Again, not as wet for the Oregon coast because the ability to generate showers will be shifted to the east.

We can’t rule out some rain for the coast, especially to the north. Most of the rain should be through the high terrain and showers will be navigating locations nearby. There will be some light rain for central and eastern Oregon as well.

If we take a view of what is going on from way above, we can see that area of low pressure and the trough cutting through the Pacific Northwest (PNW). This has been the case going back to Tuesday as it was just starting to move in our direction.

These large troughs take time to move in and out, that is why we’ve been impacted by the cool air for a few days now. Eager high pressure behind this system is looking to move in next week. That may start the pattern for very warm and dry conditions again to wrap up the month.

Unless something drastic changes to the forecast, we are going to clear this cool air and trough out of here and start our way to summer temperatures. We will watch that system up near Alaska to see if it may find a way to drop some energy in our neck of the woods this weekend. The chance for rain slows down by Friday but we may have an ephemeral piece of energy Sunday that may bring in an isolated shower.