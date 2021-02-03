Showers falling apart midweek and conditions try to clear up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a few wet days in the forecast, we may start to see some dry time as early as this afternoon.

We will hold on to scattered showers in the morning, with snow still going for the mountains. Eventually, an area of low pressure travels south and this trough that has been bugging the Pacific Northwest since the weekend will shift farther east. This will allow for some freedom, although we may still have a clip of rain here or there later in the week. I do expect conditions to dry out heading into the afternoon.

The weather model below is an idea of Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. when there are still multiple showers in the valley and the potential for some moderate snow in the Cascades. Everything starts to settle to the south.

I would say, the farther south you are in the valley, the higher the chance for rain during the morning and day. Drying from the north to the south, leaving areas like Astoria to potentially dry out the quickest. Temperatures tomorrow should top off in the mid to upper 40s. Not much of a wind to work with, as that should also settle down. Fighting to warm up for The Dalles, but the Blue Mountain communities stay cold and that will be for most in the hills too.

We are still in the vicinity of cold air, so we won’t see above-average temperatures today.

We are keeping track of the overall weather pattern, as February can bring in some swift changes from time to time. There is some arctic air trying to migrate south through Canada this week. Right now, weather models have that landing somewhere around the upper Midwest, with the Rockies essentially blocking the cold air from navigating west. That and the combination of the high-pressure building to the west which is going to nudge that trough to the east.

You can see how active and how quickly those pockets of cold air aloft will be shifting over the next five days in the clip below.

That real cold air hasn’t found a way south just yet but as the jet stream shifts that trough to the east and the cold air drops south, it will spill into the United States. Many seeing single-digit temperatures or temperatures below zero by the weekend.

Right now, most weather model runs have us in the 40s and 30s with our coldest morning to land on Thursday. We should warm back up a bit by the weekend, with the potential for some nice weather Saturday. Highs potentially returning to the 50s around the valley.

The graphic below is giving a general idea of the temperatures over the course of the next few days using multiple model runs. There isn’t a significant fluctuation heading into the weekend.