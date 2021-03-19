Showers, gusty winds and thunderstorms Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorms will likely get your attention today along the coast and across the Willamette Valley.

Thunderstorms, waves of heavy showers, and gusty southerly winds have been lining up along the coast this morning, gradually spreading inland. If you’re not getting a burst of heavy showers today, you may encounter small pieces of hail. Either way, this will be an active weather day with sun breaks in between clouds,

As this big area of low pressure moves northeast, so does the coldest air aiding the instability. I’m expecting thunderstorms to move inland over the valley this morning with increasing south winds. Low level wind shear is possible at local airports. If you’re a pilot, you probably have a detour in mind.



A Gale Warning is in effect until 2 p.m. for coastal waters. Gusts for beach areas and headlands will increase today.



GALE WARNING UNTIL 6 PM TODAY Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM-Coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR out 10 NM * WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 25 kt, with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 17 to 21 ft, with highest seas later this morning into early afternoon. * WHERE…Nearshore coastal waters, from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from shore out 10 nm. * WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=gale%20warning