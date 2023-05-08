PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is back to the work week, and with that comes the return of scattered showers from the Willamette Valley to the Oregon coast. But the heat is coming.

An upper-level system will track across southern Oregon on Monday before exiting the region Tuesday. Expect light amounts of rainfall in the Portland metro area, but more as you head south.

Areas south of Salem down to Eugene may see between a quarter- and a half-inch of rainfall on Monday. Temperatures will remain well-below normal, with daytime highs of about 60 degrees from the coast through the valley.

If you are looking for the best days to get outside and perhaps get some yard work done, I would aim for Wednesday and Thursday. Those are the two days that kickoff the run of nice weather coming late in the week.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team is tracking a big warming trend by the end of the week. Summer-like heat is possible for parts of the Pacific Northwest. Models are insisting on temperatures approaching 90 degrees in the metro area, just in time for Mother’s Day!