PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley.

A few snow showers are also possible in the Cascades Sunday. High temperatures will top out near 40 in Portland. It would be a great day to take a cool fall hike or morning jog.

We continue to watch this coming week for the chances of low elevation snow and even freezing rain, especially for those of you in the Columbia River Gorge during what is going to be a very busy travel week.

The KOIN 6 weather team will be tracking this evolving weather pattern closely over the next few days. Updates to the forecast are expected as models come into final agreement on the depth of the cold air and timing of any moisture later in the week.