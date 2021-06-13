Showers linger into Sunday for western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a good soaking of rain last night, we will see a continuation of scattered showers most of the day today as well.

The front that was just off the coast last night is slowly moving east today. Expect a narrow band of heavier rain between the coast and the Cascades today, moving from south to north.

We should taper off the rain later this afternoon and into the evening hours.

If you are looking for the best weather possible today, head east of the Cascades, as temperatures over there will be in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Next week is looking mostly dry with summer-like weather returning. Even though the rain that has picked up this weekend is well needed, it will not make much of an impact on our worsening drought conditions.