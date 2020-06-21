Showers peter out for Father’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has officially rained for 4 weekends in a row! With that said, Father’s Day should start drying out our June as Summer takes over. If you have plans with the family, you should have a nice afternoon after clouds dissipate. Temperatures around the Willamette Valley should push the mid 70s after sunshine takes over the forecast after mid-day. There may be a few isolated morning showers, but the forecast will be mainly dry.

Futurecast keeps clouds and spotty showers west of the Cascades with possibly a few clouds around the mountains to the east. Rain chances likely the highest around areas like Government Camp and the west side of the mountains. My the early afternoon, most locations should start seeing sunshine and drier conditions. The wind will be a bit tough for areas of the Gorge with wind gusts probably near 30 mph range east of Hood River. There may be a few windy moments for the Oregon coast too.





This is how the day looks around Portland, with more clouds in the morning and then eventually that sunshine by the evening. It should be a nice evening for BBQ with temperatures right around average.