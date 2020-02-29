Jumping into Leap Day with showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our weekend starts with scattered showers, including the possibility of thunderstorms from the coast over to the valley. A cold air mass is helping to create unstable conditions.

Rainfall totals will likely be a 0.25″ or less in the valley and barely measurable east of the Cascades this weekend. While we don’t need flooding rains, we do need rain to make up for a wet year deficit and for falling behind in February rain totals.

Month to date rain totals for PDX seen in the middle with a deficit of 2.28″. Notice the rain fall total since Jan. 1 is above normal by just 0.42″ – most of that being from a very wet January.

The mountains will benefit from this wet weather. Plan on winter driving conditions over mountain passes Saturday through Sunday morning. Strongest winds expected Saturday.

Best day on the slopes? Saturday gets you into the freshest snow but then you have to put up with exfoliating wind speeds. Take a look at early morning conditions at Mt. Hood Meadows. Top wind gust was 75 mph last night. Snow tapers off Sunday for partly cloudy skies, but be prepared for very cold temperatures. Overnight lows for Mt. Hood resorts will be in the teens, and single digits with wind chill!





Forecast snow accumulation Saturday on Oregon’s mountain passes.

Snow total forecast from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Snow levels drop below mountain passes and stay there through Monday – but Sunday afternoon will also be a dry period in between fronts.