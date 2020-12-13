Showers to finish the weekend with potential thunderstorm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After dry weather dominated the start of the weekend, rain will finish us off. Unsettled weather keeps us showery on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s. The heaviest of the rain should be early, with scattered showers coming and going in the afternoon. It’s possible we have a few sun breaks out there and even a potential thunderstorm may develop. You can check out the day planner for your Sunday below. Don’t forget to slide over to see the zone planner for the day.

Temperatures likely starting near 40 with a wind chill out there in the 30s. Weather models are projecting a wind chill of 31 degrees early tomorrow morning. I still anticipate some minor wind in the morning coming out of the Gorge. Gloves and a winter hat will be helpful if you’re out and about.

Your thunderstorm potential will extend up and down the Oregon coast and it will even push into areas of the Willamette Valley. Other weather models have this more of a coast threat and not as much of a valley concern. We may have some cells that produce some heavy rain and some lightning.

Futurecast keeps the northern Willamette Valley wet in the morning with drying a potential break in the action south of Marion county. Snow for the mountains, more intense for the higher elevations with breezy conditions too. By Sunday afternoon, ongoing shower activity holds west of the Cascades. At this time we are probably going to start to see just cloudy conditions for central Oregon. Snow for the mountains will slow down as the night takes over. Transient ridging on Monday will dry conditions out temporarily.

For those of you on the coast, you will have the Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory for the day. Dealing with king tides and tidal overflow Sunday, which may cause some flooding. High surf with potential sneaker waves and testy swell. The mountains have a Winter Weather Advisory until Monday morning at 4 AM. Expect high totals for elevations of 5,000′ and above. You may pick up about 12″-18″! That is great for the ski resorts and our mountains.