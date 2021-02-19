Showers start your Friday, plus a few dry breaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Showers continue Friday morning, heavy at times over the coast range. Portland temperatures start in the upper 30s and reach the upper 40s by the afternoon. Showers dwindle during the day. You may even get a break between rain clouds to see the sun!

For the Columbia River Gorge and eastern Oregon: mixed precip/snow as temperatures fluctuate this morning.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the central Gorge until 4 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the N. Oregon Cascades until 10 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the east slopes of the WA Cascades until 1 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon until 1 p.m.

Saturday: An area of low pressure heads to Southwest Oregon leaving us on the outskirts of light showers. Temps will be low 50s.

Sunday – Monday: We’ll be tapping on a weak atmospheric river. The majority of moisture is aimed at western WA, leaving Portland in the lower category for rain totals, less than 0.70″. SW Wash could receive up to 2″ of rain.

We are monitoring rivers. No action or flood stages reported yet but that may change by Sunday/Monday.

Forecast rain totals Friday to Monday night. Majority of rainfall occurs Sunday through Monday.

This map lists monitored rivers, and currently all are in the green. Green means no action or flood stage at the time of this post. This may change over the next few days.

Snow totals expected just for today, Friday.

Forecast highs today.

Snow levels remain below passes through Sunday then climb through Monday.

These are rain totals from yesterday, Thursday.

Drought Status

We are making strides towards reaching no-drought status county by county. There are marked improvements after coming in as the 2nd snowiest February on record for Portland. Take a look at the comparison below, from last month to this month. Multnomah County is no longer in any drought category — not even abnormally dry, unlike the southeast and south-central portions of the state.