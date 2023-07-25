PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another cloudy start to the day will help keep temperatures cooler in Portland on Tuesday.
A stray rain shower or two is possible Tuesday morning as skies continue to dry and clear. Mid-morning sunshine will help send temperatures closer to normal by the afternoon and evening. Highs will continue to climb into the low to mid-80s through the rest of the week.
Additional rainfall Tuesday morning will be limited and extremely isolated.
The lack of rainfall east of the Columbia River Gorge will keep the wildfire threat elevated on Tuesday. This will likely last through the end of the week.
July continues to live up to Portland’s rain statistic of the driest month of the year. Rain accumulation remains below normal for July by nearly the monthly average.
That lack of rainfall is also keeping smoke suspended in the air over the Cascades. Recent wildfires have prompted Air Quality Warnings over parts of the Cascades over the last 24 hours. Some lingering wildfire smoke is likely Tuesday.
Warmer and drier weather is expected to last in Portland and the surrounding areas for the rest of the week.