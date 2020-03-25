Showers Wednesday, dry Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday is our transition from showers and colder air to dry and mostly cloudy by Thursday morning. A chance for hail today and t-storms closer to Salem and Eugene. A ridge of high pressure momentarily takes over the Pacific Northwest Thursday – only to be followed by several days full of opportunities for rain. Hey, we need it. Right? The answer is yes. Snow levels today will hover near 2,000ft.

Looking at upper levels of the atmosphere you can see where this upper level trough is positioned. Here’s a fun term for you: vorticity max. No that’s not Felicity’s cousin. An excellent diagram and explanation can be found here. By the way, did you catch any hail or rainbows Tuesday? If not, click below to see.

We may see an additional quarter inch or so of rain Wednesday with most of that falling in bursts during the morning, wrapping up by early evening. Best chance for thunderstorms should remain well south of Portland into the southern end of the Willamette Valley. Here’s a quiz for all of your friends from out of state. Find out how many can pronounce Willamette. My husband still says Ore-gone. What can you do?

On to the latest rain totals. Month to date we are now at 1.44″ as measured at PDX. That puts us below the normal of 2.93″. Rainy season to date: we’ve collected only 17.99″. That’s way below the normal rainfall since Oct 1. The sky owes us 7.60″ of rain to make up for the loss.