PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man in Sisters had a surprise during a winter storm when a tree branch fell through the roof of his house and directly into his toilet.

Matt Houston says he was asleep Tuesday morning when the branch fell into his home, landing smack dab right in the bowl.

Arborists say sometimes tree limbs just can’t stand up to the thick slush and simply break off.

A tree limb fell into a man's toilet as the result of a winter storm on Jan. 9, 2024

Houston posted the picture on Facebook for his friends and family to see.

“I’ve got a lot of interesting reactions from some of my friends, some of my friends that never respond responded,” said Houston. “The toilet bowl is… I don’t think you could have ever set that up to take place like that ever again. I mean, that had to be a one in a million.”