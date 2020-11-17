Ski resorts seeing some rain, but more snow coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been quite the November month for the ski resorts! We’ve had feet of snow piling up and we are only halfway through the month.

This has been a great start to the snow season and we hope to keep it going through the fall and winter. Over the weekend, Mt. Hood Meadows collected more than 3 feet of snow and the resort looks like a winter wonderland.

As much as we want to continue to see mountain snow, we will have a bit of a break near the base today as warmer air moves in and transitions our precipitation to rain. As of mid-day, temperatures are in the upper 30s from 5,000 feet up to 6,500 feet. It is likely that light rain will be falling and conditions will be a bit foggy.

The report coming from the Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Area has a temperature of 38 degrees at noon and that is at 5,380 feet. Snow levels are increasing to 8,000 feet and above because of this warm air moving across the state due to a warm front.

With that said, the scene still looks beautiful with snow on the ground and weighing down the trees in the camera. This is a photo of Mt. Hood Meadows shortly after 12:30 p.m. on our Monday afternoon.

As I mentioned, we’ve had quite the start to the snow season. We are only to Nov. 16 and we have impressive totals at the base of Mt. Hood Meadows. The totals below are actually taking into consideration the full month of November.

You may recall last season, we didn’t have much moisture and we didn’t even have any snow. It is widely better than in 2019 and the most recent years, and while it’s not certain that the full season will be as lucrative as our November, but we are on track for an impressive season. With that being said, Mt. Hood Meadows is planning to open the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. You can read more about the policy and plans here.

Below is a view from satellite on Monday afternoon. Check out all the clouds as an area of low pressure nears the Pacific Northwest. At this point, there isn’t much rain, we collected that as a front moved north through the morning. Now there isn’t much to generate rain, or snow, but what does fall will be rain and that goes for the base of the ski resort as we discussed above. Once a cold front moves in that will help drop the snow levels back to the passes by the time we get to Friday. That means we remain pretty mild and balmy on Monday.

There will be more snow by the time we get to Thursday, but it is mostly going to be for the higher elevations (7,000 feet) until Wednesday. We may just pick up a few inches down to Government Camp on Wednesday with more impressive totals at higher elevations. It does appear that British Columbia will be very active and will be receiving large numbers of snow. The Washington Cascades will do a better job in the coming days than the mountain tops of Oregon. That goes for the mountains on the east side of the state, with less snow than the Cascades. For now, it’s still a great idea to plan for winter travel and to prepare for the ski and snowboard season (if you haven’t yet).