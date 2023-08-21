PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flash flooding, landslides and dangerous debris flows are all expected to occur in Eastern Oregon between Monday and Tuesday evening as Tropical Storm Hillary is set to drench Eastern Oregon with a rare surge of tropical moisture, the National Weather Service warns.

Hilary is expected to unload 1 to 3 inches of rain across Northeast Oregon Monday. The heaviest rainfall is expected to begin after 11 a.m. The Baker City area is forecast to see the most rain in the region with 2 inches forecast for Baker City, Union and Enterprise. As much as 3 inches is predicted to fall in the Wallowa Mountains and in Pleasant Valley along I-84.

“Baker City is currently forecast to see around 2 inches of precipitation today which would be the third most ever since 1928,” the National Weather Service states. “This amount of rainfall will likely cause flooding, rockslides and debris flow today.”



Radar imagery of the region early Monday morning. (NWS)

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries issued a landslide alert ahead of Monday’s anticipated storm. The NWS states that the threat for flooding is highest across Southeast Oregon and into the West Central Mountains of Idaho due to record-breaking amounts of rainfall in the forecast.

“Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides,” the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries stated Sunday. “They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.”

NWS meteorologists say there is “high confidence” that 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall across northern Malheur and Baker Counties and in Washington and Adams Counties in Idaho. Nearly 2 inches of rain will also be possible in the Steens Mountain Wilderness in southeast Harney County, and as much as an inch is forecast for areas of the surrounding areas of the high desert.

Wind gusts forecast for the region Monday. (NWS)

A flood watch remains in effect for most of Eastern Oregon until Tuesday evening. A high wind warning has also been issued in the Jordan Valley along the southeastern Idaho border, where 48-mph winds will be possible. Winds between 11 and 21 mph are forecast northeast Oregon.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the NWS said for the affected areas of the Jordan Valley and Southwest Idaho. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”