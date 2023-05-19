PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cloudy start to the day will slow the mercury from warming as fast as days prior in Portland.

Afternoon temperatures will remain above average by nearly 15 degrees. Temps in the mid-80s will return as the sunshine does the same for the Willamette Valley Friday afternoon. Cooler temperatures slowly creep back into the Pacific Northwest through the weekend.

Outdoor activities over the Cascades should be done early in the morning. Afternoon storms will bring the chance of lightning, small hail, and windy conditions back to the high country Friday afternoon.

Lightning safety needs to remain top priority Friday Cascade thunderstorm potential Friday, May 19, 2023

Lightning poses the biggest threat for those exposed to the elements near Mt. Hood Friday and likely Saturday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooling trend for the next week with dry skies remaining

Near normal temperatures are expected by Sunday and into Monday for Portland. The average afternoon high should sit around 70 degrees. That’s where afternoon highs are expected to sit by Monday.

Skies will remain mostly dry along the I-5 corridor for the next week. A stray raindrop or two is possible Monday for some as cooler temperatures return. A very mild warming trend returns by the end of next week.