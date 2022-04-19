PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More showers with embedded thunderstorms — some strong — are expected on Tuesday.

These heavy showers moved onshore overnight. We’ll get a slug of moisture into the Willamette Valley and the Portland metro by midafternoon, while the Coast looks to be active throughout Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week stays unsettled with some dry times here and there. Friday morning looks dry, then more active in the afternoon as it goes unstable again.

We should be dry and see more seasonable daytime highs this weekend.

Allergens should be tamped down tomorrow after Monday’s rain — but they really ramp up into the weekend as we get drier. Primary allergens are tree pollen, Birch, Alder and Ash.