Smell that smoke?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had record ties and breakers Thursday. McMinnville 99° tie 1930. PDX 95° tie 2017. Troutdale 96°, broke 2017 record of 95°. Today: mid to low 60’s this morning. Upper 80’s by the afternoon.

Smoke & air quality: If we’re going to see smoke in the metro or Willamette Valley prime time is today and the latter part of the weekend. It’s a special mix of winds aloft from the south dragging in California’s smoke, jet stream is screaming from the SW and surface wind is initially from the south for the southern half of the Willamette Valley. Portland is kind of in the middle of this transition as a thermal trough moves east.

Then we may also get an easterly component at the surface through the Columbia River which could drag in smoke from the Evans Canyon fire in central WA (Yakima). Considering that fire is more than 52,000 acres you might have smoke filtering into eastern Clark and Cowlitz counties to start the day.

By the end of the day onshore flow wind from the west at all levels should be the dominant feature once this thermally induced trough transitions east. Until then, wind direction will not be uniform so there will be times today that you smell smoke. Onshore flow takes over by tonight thru Saturday. Sunday wind from the north, mostly.

Monday we watch wind direction more uniformly change direction. It will be coming from the ENE, putting the metro area and valley at the receiving end of wildfire smoke